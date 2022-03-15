  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, michigan state police, swan, swan rescue

(CBS Detroit) — Picture a swan on the side of the freeway in Metro Detroit.

That’s what one Michigan State Police trooper saw when he was on patrol Monday morning. MSP said a Metro North trooper spotted the swan on the shoulder along Interstate 696.

READ MORE: Southfield Man Sentenced To Prison For Sex Trafficking 17-Year-Old Girl

A swan was rescued Monday, March 14, 2022, from a freeway by MSP.

The trooper was able to get the swan in a bag and bring it back to the post.

READ MORE: Boater Who Killed 18-Year-Old Swimmer On Gull Lake Is Sent To Prison

“We have a swan rescue on the way! Of course the swan and troopers wanted some photos to mark the occasion,” MSP said in a tweet Monday.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Oregon Man Pleads Guilty To Importing Live Scorpions From Michigan, Texas

A swan was rescued Monday, March 14, 2022, from a freeway by MSP.