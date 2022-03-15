(CBS DETROIT) – A man charged in connection to leaving a Macomb County judge a threatening voicemail has pleaded no contest and was immediately sentenced.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Robert Scruggs, 44, of Mt. Clemens, was arraigned in December on one count of misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device.
Judge Richard Caretti at Macomb County Circuit Court received a two-minute voicemail from Scruggs that included death threats in mid-August.
He pleaded no contest to the charge on Tuesday, March 15.
Officials say Judge Jacob Michael Femmineneo immediately sentenced him to two years of reporting probation and a mental health screening.
Scruggs must abide by all recommendations of a mental health evaluation, including counseling and/or medication recommendations.
In addition to this, he was also ordered to have no contact with Judge Caretti or his staff. If Scruggs violates the terms of his probation, he will be sentenced to time in jail.
