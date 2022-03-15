(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a woman from Ohio faces prison time after leaving threatening and racist voicemails for state Representatives Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio, is charged in 54A District Court with the one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, one count of ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony, and two counts of telecommunications services – malicious use, a six-month misdemeanor.

The voicemail left for Rep. Anthony in May 2021 said:

“Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh*t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

In June 2021, Bachman also left a message for Rep. Johnson that said:

“Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you…. You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

Michigan State Police investigated before referring to the Department.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”

The Court set an arraignment for March 31 at 8:15 a.m.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.