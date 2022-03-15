  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:fatal crash, M-53, Shelby Township, Shelby Township Police Department

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police are investigating a fatal car crash Monday that left a 47-year-old woman dead in Shelby Township.

Authorities say Shelby Township police and fire departments were dispatched at about 12:02 p.m., March 14, to the crash on northbound M-53, north of 21 Mile Road.

READ MORE: Mt. Clemens Man Pleads, Sentenced In Threat Against Macomb County Judge

Witnesses told police they saw a Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes of the freeway drive off the road and into a wooded area.

The driver, from Almont, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was the only person in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Court Rules Against Railroad That Struck Wyandotte Teen

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call Sgt. Mark Benedettni at 586-731-2121 ext. 325 or email Mbenedettini@shelbytwp.org.

MORE NEWS: Ohio Woman Charged With Threatening Two Michigan Representatives

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.