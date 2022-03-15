(CBS Detroit) — A Southfield man is sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Tony Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking a minor.

“This defendant exploited a vulnerable young girl by arranging for her to have sex with strangers over and over again for his personal profit,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “We will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement partners and SEMTEC (Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force) to vindicate the rights of sex trafficking victims and to protect our most vulnerable citizens from predators like Anderson.”

Officials say during the summer of 2019, Anderson trafficked the teen for commercial sex in Michigan and other places. He was receiving the proceeds, “providing supplies such as food and condoms, and monitoring when sex customers were coming and going.”

Federal officials say Anderson also had the teen tattoo his name on her forehead and the side of her face as a “branding.”

Anderson, who was arrested on Sept. 3, 2019, in Roseville, knew the girl was 17 years old. He was arrested after he set her up for commercial sex with an undercover officer.

“Sex traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Josh P. Hauxhurst, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division. “The FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to recover trafficking victims and put the perpetrators behind bars.”

