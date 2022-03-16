(CBS Detroit) — Two men are charged in connection with auto theft and chop shop ring in Detroit.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Calvin Lamont Pickett Jr., 44, of Bloomfield Hills, and Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine, 58, of Ypsilanti, are charged with one count of criminal enterprise and 12 counts of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.READ MORE: Stop Asian Hate Rally Held In Detroit
They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.
The duo is accused of using fraudulent paperwork to cover up the theft and crushing of stolen vehicles.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,540 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Deaths
Prosecutors say on Nov. 25, 2019, a man reported his vehicle stolen to the Detroit Police Department. An investigation by the Detroit Auto Theft Unit led to a chop shop in the 8850 block of Schaefer Highway.
On March 2, police discovered the fraudulent paperwork, and both men were arrested at the scene.MORE NEWS: Canada To Drop COVID-19 Tests For Vaccinated Visitors, Officials Say
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.