(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,540 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 118 deaths on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, March 14. Over the three days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 770 per day.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
