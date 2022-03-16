  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 positive test, Fred Upton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced on Twitter Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet said the southwestern Michigan Republican tested positive after taking a routine test.

Upton reported he was experiencing mild symptoms.

The congressman is vaccinated and has had his booster, he said.

He will isolate for the next five days as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He is the latest member of the Michigan delegation to disclose a COVID infection. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in January tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Bill Huizenga, both in 2020.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.