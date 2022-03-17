Dr. Anthony Fauci To Speak At University Of Michigan Commencement CeremonyUniversity of Michigan officials say Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to speak at a special May commencement ceremony for the class of 2020.

Michigan Advances I-375 Modernization Project In DetroitOfficials say the freeway will be replaced with an "urban boulevard to spur economic development and provide easier access between adjacent areas of Detroit."

Detroit Moms, Attorney To File Lawsuits Against Abbott Nutrition Following Infants Illness Possibly Linked To Recalled FormulaA Southfield-based attorney is filing five lawsuits against Abbott Nutrition on behalf of families who say their babies became ill after drinking recalled baby formula.

Oakland Hills Fire Causes $80 Million In DamagesA propane blow torch could be the cause behind the blaze that ravaged Oakland Hills Clubhouse.

Michigan Matters: Talk of Politics & HomesAs Election 2022 picks up steam, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens appear to talk about things in Washington and issues at home on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Sheriff: Workers Maybe Sparked Oakland Hills Country Club Fire With TorchSurveillance camera footage shows maintenance workers using a propane torch prior to a blaze that destroyed a century-old clubhouse at the Oakland Hills Country Club, authorities said Thursday.