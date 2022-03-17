  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 150,000 F-150 trucks due to issues with the front windshield wipers.

According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the company sent a letter to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, saying customers driving a 2021 pickup will be notified in late April by mail.

The automaker says the wipers pose a dangerous risk, especially if they fail during bad weather.

Drivers will be able to get replacement wipers free of charge.

Ford said no crashes or injuries have been reported.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.