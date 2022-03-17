  • WKBD-TV

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Election 2022 picks up steam, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens appear to talk about things in Washington and issues at home on  CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Rep. Haley Steven, (D) Waterford

Stevens, who is seeking re-election, discusses programs that are helping young women with careers in STEM and other topics.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Rep. Debra Lawrence, (D) Southfield

Lawrence, who decided not to seek re-election, talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about that, highlights of her time in Congress, and what she hopes to accomplish before she leaves.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with John Klemanski, Political Professor at Oakland University

Oakland University Political Science Prof. John Klemenski, appears to weigh in some red hot Congressional races gaining national attention, the governor race, and voters.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Eric Sabree, Wayne County Treasurer

Then Eric R. Sabree, Wayne County Treasurer, appears with Cain to talk about helping homeowners in his county find ways to stop foreclosure and losing their homes due to unpaid property taxes. Thousands of home owners are in peril with a March 31 deadline looming.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62