STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 21-year-old Ohio woman has died following a vehicle crash Thursday morning in Sterling Heights.

According to a report from The Detroit News, police were called to the northbound M-53 lane, near the Clinton River overpass, where they found two vehicles off the roadway.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The other driver was listed in stable condition.

Police said both vehicles were traveling north when one of the vehicles struck another, forcing them off the road.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.