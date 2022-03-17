ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP (CBS Detroit) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-month-old in Royal Oak Township.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to the Baymont Inn on Eight Mile Road about the child not breathing. Medics performed CPR while en route to a hospital. However, the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.
Suspicious Infant Death:
3/16 at 9:50 AM
Location:
11000 W 8 Mile Rd. Royal Oak Twp. (Baymont Inn Rooms 251 / 253)
Synopsis:
Troopers were dispatched to a medical run of a 2-month-old not breathing. Troopers began CPR while Alliance EMS was still enroute. 1/ pic.twitter.com/E79KdQ3RZG
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 16, 2022
Police say the cause of death has not been determined.
Detectives with the Special Investigation Section are working to determine if foul play was involved.
An investigation is ongoing.
