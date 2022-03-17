  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP (CBS Detroit) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-month-old in Royal Oak Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to the Baymont Inn on Eight Mile Road about the child not breathing. Medics performed CPR while en route to a hospital. However, the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined.

Detectives with the Special Investigation Section are working to determine if foul play was involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

