DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fire at Mudgie’s Deli and Bar in Corktown.
The fire happened at about 3:40 a.m. on March 10. No injuries have been reported.
READ MORE: Michigan Advances I-375 Modernization Project In Detroit
🔥ARSON INVESTIGATION🔥
03/10/22; 3:40AM
1400 block of Brooklyn St.
We're looking for a person of interest in connection to a fire at Mudgie's Deli & Bar in Corktown.
Anybody with info is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders at 313-402-7499. pic.twitter.com/0AjdgK1mF5
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) March 16, 2022
This incident comes just months after Greg Mudge, the founder and owner of the restaurant, died in September.READ MORE: Detroit Moms, Attorney Plan To File Lawsuits Against Abbott Nutrition Following Infants Illness Possibly Linked To Recalled Formula
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900 or Sgt. Sanders 313-402-7499.MORE NEWS: Oakland Hills Fire Causes $80 Million In Damages
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.