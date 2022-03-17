VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 17-year-old is charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in Van Buren Township.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged the teen with one count of second-degree murder and one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily harm in a crash that happened on Feb. 7, 2021, killing Chataya Jayana Thurman, of Van Buren Township.

Three other people — an 18-year-old Van Buren Township woman, a 51-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, both from Ypsilanti — were injured.

Authorities say at about 6:30 p.m., the teen was allegedly driving southbound on Belleville Road at high speed when he lost control and crossed over into the northbound lanes, causing a head-on collision.

Van Buren Township police officers were dispatched to the area of Belleville Road between Ecorse and Robson roads and were advised that Thurman was unresponsive and trapped in the rear of the teen’s car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen and the three other people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors say the teen is not being charged as an adult defendant but is adult designated, which allows the judge to have the option of sentencing him as a juvenile or an adult, or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

He was given a $10,000/10% bond and is ordered to have no contact with the victims, no possession of weapons and no illegal drug use.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for March 21.