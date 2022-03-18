(CBS DETROIT) – Bridging Communities’ Community Improvement Mini-Grant Application awarded 15 community-based groups, and non-profit organizations to support their neighborhoods through clean-ups and beautification efforts
Applicants from 48204, 48206, 48208, 48209, 48210, 48216, 48217, or 48238 zip codes received up to $3,500 Friday during a ceremony to recognize their work in the community.
The effort was led by State Rep. Cynthia Johnson and Bridging Communities Executive Director Phyllis Edwards.
"Drum up your volunteers to get out there and help keep our city clean, keep your community, our communities clean," Johnson said.
The funds will be used for blight removal, illegal dumping, vacant lot and alley maintenance.
The grant was made possible through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
