FBI Informant Testifies Details About Plot Against Michigan Gov. WhitmerA group plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about abducting her before the 2020 election because they believed she might join President Joe Biden’s administration and suddenly get extra security, an FBI informant testified Friday.

Audit Flags Problems With Hiring Of Michigan Unemployment Agency WorkersThe Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency did not require worker background checks or quickly deactivate former contract and state employees' computer access to the confidential benefits system amid unprecedented jobless claims early in the COVID-19 pandemic, state auditors said Friday.

Community Clubs Receive $30,000 To Fund Neighborhood Clean-Up EffortsThe funds will be used for blight removal, illegal dumping, vacant lot and alley maintenance.

Michigan Reports 2,770 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

‘Read To Rover’ Program Gives Sheltered Animals Comfort While Helping Kids Improve Reading SkillsThe ‘Read to Rover’ program at a Dearborn animal shelter, gives the animals comfort while helping kids improve their reading confidence and skills. Also helps prep the animals for adoption.

Man Pleads No Contest In Michigan Woman's 1987 SlayingAn Indiana man pleaded no contest Friday in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their Michigan home after a night of bowling.