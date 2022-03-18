(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,770 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 50 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,071,587 and 32,611 deaths as of March 18.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, March 16. Over the three days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,385 per day.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
