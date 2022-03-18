Police Rescue Man Who Fell Through Ice In Groveland Township PondA 30-year-old man is expected to recover after he through the ice in a Groveland Township pond and was rescued by police.

Michigan Man Shot In Gunfight With State TroopersA Michigan man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by state troopers in a gunfight Thursday, police said.

1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Detroit RiverPolice say one woman is dead and two others are hospitalized after being pulled from the Detroit River Friday morning.

Donations For Ukrainians Pour Into Metro Detroit WarehouseDonations intended to assist those both defending and fleeing Ukraine are pouring into a Metro Detroit warehouse.

Dr. Anthony Fauci To Speak At University Of Michigan Commencement CeremonyUniversity of Michigan officials say Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to speak at a special May commencement ceremony for the class of 2020.

Michigan Advances I-375 Modernization Project In DetroitOfficials say the freeway will be replaced with an "urban boulevard to spur economic development and provide easier access between adjacent areas of Detroit."