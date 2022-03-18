GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A 30-year-old man is expected to recover after he through the ice in a Groveland Township pond and was rescued by police.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers launched at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night after being notified that an adult male with autism had left his group home.
This tweet thread contains body cam video of the ice rescue from last night. It is not the whole video and some is blurry, but should give our followers an idea of what occurred. Warning: Some of it is intense. Great job troops. pic.twitter.com/iNORgPQazV
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 17, 2022
Police said after a few hours into the search, troopers were told a person, later identified as the missing man, had fallen through the ice about 4.5 miles from the group home. When they go to the scene, they were directed to the pond and heard someone calling for help.
They rescued the man, who was submerged up to his chest and was suffering from hypothermia. Police say one of the troopers fell through the ice and was able to keep moving using his fists, while another was able to get to the man without falling through.
Troopers were able to pull the man out of the water. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
