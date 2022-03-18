(CBS Detroit) — Severe Weather Awareness Week begins March 20 through March 26 and state officials and police are making sure residents are prepared for any weather events that could come.
Residents are encouraged to participate in a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on March 23. During the drill, residents should expect to hear alerts on NOAA weather radios, TV and radio stations.
"Last summer in Michigan, we saw the devastating impacts of severe weather, from flooding to tornadoes and straight-line winds," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Taking steps to prepare now can protect your home, your family and your pets. We ask that all Michiganders do their part to keep our communities safe."
To be ready for a tornado:
- Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
- Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight train.
- Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.
- Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.
- Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.
"With an average of 15 tornadoes each year, this is a very real threat to our Michigan communities," said Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the Michigan State Police. "This drill will give people a chance to make a plan and put it to the test. By planning now, you can be better prepared when a disaster happens."
