Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Election 2022 picks up steam, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens appear to talk about things in Washington and issues at home on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
Stevens, who is seeking re-election, discusses programs that are helping young women with careers in STEM and other topics.
Lawrence, who decided not to seek re-election, talks with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about that, highlights of her time in Congress, and what she hopes to accomplish before she leaves.
Oakland University Political Science Prof. John Klemenski, appears to weigh in some red hot Congressional races gaining national attention, the governor race, and voters.
Then Eric R. Sabree, Wayne County Treasurer, appears with Cain to talk about helping homeowners in his county find ways to stop foreclosure and losing their homes due to unpaid property taxes. Thousands of home owners are in peril with a March 31 deadline looming.
