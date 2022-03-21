  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:detroit, Fatal stabbing

(CBS Detroit) — Police say a person of interest is in custody after a 71-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the victim’s body was located in his home at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Curtis Street.

READ MORE: Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil Trial

Shahriff Logan

READ MORE: Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home Fire

Police were searching for 33-year-old Shahriff Logan, who was considered a person of interest. In an update shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police said Logan was in custody.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport Street

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.