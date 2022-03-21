Trump Holding Washington Township Rally On April 2Former President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to hold a rally in suburban Detroit on April 2 to support candidates he has endorsed in Michigan’s elections this year.

Wayne County Man Wins $4 Million On Scratch Off Lottery TicketA 59-year-old man from Wayne County is planning a family vacation after discovering he won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's EXTREME CA$H instant game.

7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot In Drive-By Outside Pontiac HomeA 7-year-old girl was killed in what authorities say was a gang-related drive-by shooting while sitting in the rear seat of a car in the driveway of her home in Pontiac.

Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Highland Park Business OwnerPolice arrested a 53-year-old Detroit man after the owner of a check-cashing business in Highland Park was shot and killed on Friday.

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot At Officers, Police SayA Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when the man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said.

Text: When's 'Lynching?' Whitmer Kidnap Plot Leader SaidA man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked “when's the lynching?” after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday.