Dozens Gather At State Capitol In Lansing To Show Support For UkraineDozens gathered over the weekend at the state Capitol in Lansing, waving Ukraine's flag and donning its blue and yellow colors.

AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Decline In MichiganAfter weeks of record-high gas prices, Michigan is seeing some decline.

Residents Say Stellantis Plant Emits Odors That Make Neighbors SickDizziness, burning eyes and throat pain. Those are some of the symptoms families in East Canfield Village say they experience after being outside too long.

Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run, Detroit Police Search For Person Of InterestPolice are searching for a person of interest after a 40-year-old woman was run over and killed in Detroit.

Highland Park Mom Transforms Blighted Neighborhood To Beauty While Suffering Devastating LossA lifelong Highland Park resident couldn’t ignore the extreme blight on one city block. She bought an abandoned house on the block, fixed it up, and began creating Avalon Village, turning blight into beauty. There’s now a homework house, STEM lab, and basketball court for the youths well Community spaces that offer free WiFI

Police Search For 3 Suspects Involved In Car Theft At Detroit Gas StationPolice are searching for three suspects in connection to the theft of a car from a gas station in Detroit.