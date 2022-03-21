(CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports suspending the state’s 6% sales tax on fuel to ease the burden on drivers.
Republican leaders are calling on a larger suspension by pausing both the sales and excise tax.READ MORE: Dozens Gather At State Capitol In Lansing To Show Support For Ukraine
Whitmer argued a move like that could hurt road repair projects.READ MORE: AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Decline In Michigan
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michiganders could save about 25 cents per gallon, on average, if the sales tax suspension was in effect now. Whitmer said the cut should be temporary and did not indicate how long it should be in effect.MORE NEWS: Residents Say Stellantis Plant Emits Odors That Make Neighbors Sick
