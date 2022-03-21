Residents Say Stellantis Plant Emits Odors That Make Neighbors SickDizziness, burning eyes and throat pain. Those are some of the symptoms families in East Canfield Village say they experience after being outside too long.

Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run, Detroit Police Search For Person Of InterestPolice are searching for a person of interest after a 40-year-old woman was run over and killed in Detroit.

Highland Park Mom Transforms Blighted Neighborhood To Beauty While Suffering Devastating LossA life long Highland Park resident couldn’t ignore the extreme blight on one city block. She bought an abandon house on the block, fixed it up and began creating Avalon Village, turning blight to beauty. There’s now a homework house, STEM lab, and basketball court for the youths well Community spaces that offers free WiFI

Police Search For 3 Suspects Involved In Car Theft At Detroit Gas StationPolice are searching for three suspects in connection to the theft of a car from a gas station in Detroit.

Michigan Reports 1,423 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil TrialFormer Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Monday.