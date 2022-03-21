  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:3 suspects, car theft, detroit, Detroit Gas Station, Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three suspects in connection to the theft of a car from a gas station in Detroit.

Video shows a group arriving at the gas station, located at 15100 W. 7 Mile.

They pulled behind an unoccupied, running vehicle with a man getting into the car, and then both vehicles drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Tips will remain anonymous.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.