Ex-Governor Rick Snyder Must Testify In Flint Water Civil TrialFormer Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Monday.

Police: 4 Dead In Lapeer County Mobile Home FireFour people have died in a fire at a mobile home in Lapeer County.

Detroit Man Charged In Non-Fatal Shootings On Newport StreetA Detroit man has been charged in connection to the non-fatal shootings of a 63-year-old Detroit man and a 56-year-old Detroit woman.

Detroit Police: Person Of Interest In Fatal Stabbing Of 71-Year-Old Man In CustodyPolice say 33-year-old Shahriff Logan is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man in Detroit.

Canadian Pacific Rail Work Stoppage Could Hit US AgricultureCanadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage Sunday that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the U.S.

These Two States Passed Gas Tax Suspensions, Michigan May FollowAs inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine force consumers to pay more at the pump, some states are temporarily suspending their gas tax — and others may follow.