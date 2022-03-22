Michigan AG Nessel Calls On EPA To Strengthen Protections Against Childhood Lead PoisoningMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 19 state attorneys general are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen protections against lead poisoning, particularly for children in low-income communities and communities of color.

Michigan Republicans Delay New Absentee Ballot Signature RulesRepublican lawmakers on Tuesday delayed until after the November election rules that will tell Michigan election clerks how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots.

Man Faces Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Highland Park Business OwnerA 53-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Highland Park is charged with felony murder.

3-Year-Old Western Michigan Boy Dies After Being Struck By TractorA 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said.

Oakland Hills Country Club To Host US Open In 2034 & 2051 Oakland Hills Country Club, reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month, has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051.

AG Nessel: The Wrongful Murder Convictions Of George, Melvin DeJesus Have Been VacatedAttorney General Dana Nessel announced that the convictions of George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus have been vacated.