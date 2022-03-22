(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department is warning residents about a TikTok challenge that involves targeting bystanders using gel blaster toy guns filled with Orbeez, which are water-absorbent polymer beads.
According to Dearborn Police, officers have responded to several incidents involving this TikTok challenge and have arrested one teen in connection to the trend who faces assault charges.
The trend involves young individuals filming themselves loading their toy guns with Orbeez and then driving around and shooting the beads at random people.
The beads are potentially harmful to individuals if they hit individuals in sensitive areas of the body.
Officials say Dearborn teen’s identity is being withheld pending arraignment in the 19th District Court.
“Once again, we find ourselves dealing with a dangerous trend on social media that has influenced our young people to make dangerous choices that can have lifetime consequences,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “I encourage parents to talk to their kids about what they see on social media and to pay attention to the next inevitable dangerous trend that is sure to arise. The Dearborn Police Department will have a zero-tolerance approach to activities such as this that pose danger to the public.”
