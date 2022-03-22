(CBS DETROIT) – FBI Director Christopher Wray made a stop in the Motor City Tuesday to speak with members of the Detroit Economic Club.

The luncheon was held at the Motor City Casino Sound Board.

Wray discussed pressing national security issues facing the country today and the bureau’s plans to thwart cyber security threats.

Wray also outlined the FBI’s efforts to defend intellectual property, technology and personal information.

According to Wray, the FBI is working to crack down on bad actors, like the Dark Side Group, by dismantling their cyberinfrastructure and resources.

Wray told business leaders to create formal cyber incident report plans to be proactive and to avoid paying ransoms if threatened by ransomware groups.

“Actors, like the Chinese government, are working to dominate entire technology sectors by stealing corporate ideas and innovation,” Wray said.

“They typically do this by simultaneously corrupting your trusted insiders and conducting direct cyber intrusions. To put it simply, whatever makes an industry tick, they target.”

According to Director Wray, ransomware complaints increased by 82% from 2019 to 2021.

