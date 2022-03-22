(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is looking to hire 100 people in the Material Department team.
The company is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Orion Assembly Plant.
Applicants will be able to complete a screening and be interviewed at the event. Job offers can be made on the same day.
Applicants are advised to bring their résumé. Applicants should enter the visitor’s lobby at 4555 Giddings Road in Lake Orion.
Click here to learn more and to register for the event.
