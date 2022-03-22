Michigan Republicans Delay New Absentee Ballot Signature RulesRepublican lawmakers on Tuesday delayed until after the November election rules that will tell Michigan election clerks how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots.

Man Faces Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Highland Park Business OwnerA 53-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Highland Park is charged with felony murder.

3-Year-Old Western Michigan Boy Dies After Being Struck By TractorA 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said.

Oakland Hills Country Club To Host US Open In 2034 & 2051 Oakland Hills Country Club, reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month, has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051.

AG Nessel: The Wrongful Murder Convictions Of George, Melvin DeJesus Have Been VacatedAttorney General Dana Nessel announced that the convictions of George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus have been vacated.

Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week March 20th to March 26thWhen thunder roars, go indoors! Severe weather season will arrive before we know it. This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state of Michigan. Take time this week to create and rehearse your severe weather action plan. Talk with your family, friends, coworkers about where you would go and what you would do if a disaster struck.