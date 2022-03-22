When thunder roars, go indoors! Severe weather season will arrive before we know it. This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state of Michigan. Take time this week to create and rehearse your severe weather action plan. Talk with your family, friends, coworkers about where you would go and what you would do if a disaster struck.

Being prepared is key. Know and have a plan for a tornado warning, severe thunderstorm, and flash flooding.

Meteorologist Kylee Miller breaks down the difference between a WATCH and a WARNING.

Be alert if there is potential for severe weather to strike by keeping up with your First Forecast Weather Team.

If there is a tornado warning, go to the lowest level of a sturdy building, in the most interior room, away from windows and doors. Protect your head from flying debris.

There will be a statewide tornado drill conducted on March 23rd at 1 PM. Participation is encouraged. This makes a great time to rehearse your severe weather action plan.

This would also be a great time to refresh your emergency preparedness kit. Some basic supplies to help get your kit started are listed below.

Water, one gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and sanitation.

Non-perishable food

NOAA Weather Radio, CBS Detroit Weather App, batteries

Flashlight

First Aid Kit

Whistle

For this severe weather, season sticks with your First Forecast Weather team and download the CBS Detroit Weather App.

Stay safe and aware of this severe season!