(CBS Detroit) — Students in Metro Detroit are learning more about money management.
Comerica Bank and Surviving in the Real World partnered to create a course that allows students to learn about real-life financial experiences through simulated situations.
At the end of the simulation, students could connect with Comerica and The Big Institute leaders one-on-one to discuss how the simulation prepared them for the real world.
