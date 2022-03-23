(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to injuring a woman during a road rage incident.
On Monday, March 14, at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman being struck by a blue sedan at the intersection of Schaefer Rd., north of Butler, near Ford Motor Company Gate 9.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Votes To Codify Red-Light Camera Ban
The driver of the vehicle is described as a woman in her twenties.
Police say that the suspect and victim were involved in a traffic altercation incident near Michigan and Schaefer which led to both parties exiting their vehicles at Schaefer and Butler and engaging in a verbal dispute.
Then, the suspect re-entered her vehicle, drove into the victim, and then fled the scene.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,558 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths
Police say the victim is in stable condition and recovering from her injuries.
“Road rage is a serious issue we face in today’s society and we need to hold those who engage in this type of behavior accountable for their actions,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Dearborn Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: Madeleine Albright, First Female US Secretary Of State, Dies At 84
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.