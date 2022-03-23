(CBS DETROIT)– The Detroit Police Department holds events throughout the year in order to bridge the gap between officers and the community, and Wednesday they visited Detroit Wheels Roller Rink on the city’s westside with some very special youth.

They’re lacing up and hitting the floor 25 students excelling from Noble Middle School in Detroit having a rolling good time today.

“I know most of the people here I mean we go to school together and I talk with them often, but not as often so I think this is a way to help connect,” said 7th grader Talylah Johnson.

Not only is she connecting with classmates, but a few good men and women in blue.

“We’re strengthen the relationship with the children in our community we’ve had a strong relationship in the pass with Noble Middle school through mentoring programs,” said Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers.

Wednesday that mentoring moved from the classroom to the rink with this “Skate with a Cop” event.

No commander Chambers didn’t lace up, but 5 of his officers from the 2nd Precinct did, and all in the name of building a stronger community.

“This is something that our neighborhood policing program does on a regular basis, in addition to answering police runs going out into the community and addressing citizens complaints, one of their biggest jobs is working with the community,” Chambers said.

Something Chambers says is critical to establish trust between the community and officers.

The appreciation goes both ways.

“I think it’s really important because as a community its better to stick together then to fight each other over silly stuff,” Johnson said.

“It’s very nice because you know police don’t really do that on certain occasions so it feels nice,” said 8th grader Lavell Burns.

The Neighborhood policing program has several upcoming events planned, but as for today these scholars…

“I’m gonna have some fun,” Johnson said before skating off.

