(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,558 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 95 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,074,568 and 32,714 deaths as of March 23.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Votes To Codify Red-Light Camera Ban
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, March 21. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 779 per day.
READ MORE: Madeleine Albright, First Female US Secretary Of State, Dies At 84
The deaths announced today includes 86 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of His Father
For the latest numbers, visit here.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.