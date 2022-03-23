(CBS Detroit) — Michigan declared this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week through March 26.
Residents were encouraged to participate in a statewide tornado drill scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday; however, the drill was canceled due to the weather.READ MORE: Michigan Receiving $86 Million In Aid For June 2021 Flooding
Although some cities may have still participated, the National Weather announced the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All-Hazards Radio Test was postponed and will be conducted either Thursday or the next regularly scheduled test on March 30.
The NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test scheduled for 1 pm today as a part of the Statewide Tornado drill has been cancelled due to hazardous weather potential. #miwx
“The cancellation of this test is to prevent Weather Radios from going off unnecessarily today for a test. The Weather Radio is the only National Weather Service system impacted by the cancellation of this test,” NWS said in a statement. “The National Weather Service still encourages residents, schools, businesses and communities to take time today and review their severe weather plans.”READ MORE: Detroit Police Officers Bridging Community Gap With ‘Skate With A Cop’, Other Events
Michigan State Police said the level of participation around the state was up to the local communities.
To be ready for a tornado:
- Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
- Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight train.
- Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.
- Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.
- Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.
