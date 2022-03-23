Muskegon Woman Dies After Her Car Crashes Into School Bus In Ottawa CountyA Muskegon woman died after her car rear-ended a school bus in Spring Lake Township, police said.

Rochester School Paying $190K In Dispute With Outspoken MomA suburban Detroit school district agreed to pay nearly $190,000 to settle a lawsuit by a parent who said she lost her job after criticizing COVID-19 policies.

FDA Details Problems At Michigan Plant Behind Recalled Baby FormulaBaby formula maker Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the Michigan manufacturing plant recently linked to a cluster of infant illnesses, according to findings released Tuesday by federal safety inspectors.

Feds: Dearborn Heights Man Tried To Use Pandemic Loans On CondoA Detroit-area man has been charged in connection with a scheme to use more than $1 million in federal pandemic relief funding to buy a condominium in the Middle East.

Judge Grants Request That Oxford Shooter's Name Not Be UsedA judge has granted a prosecutor’s request that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting not be named in court during his parents’ separate criminal trial.

Free Prom Dress Giveaway Held This Weekend In Ann ArborThe Gowns for Good prom dress giveaway will be held on March 26.