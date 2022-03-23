SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Muskegon woman died after her car rear-ended a school bus in Spring Lake Township, police said.
The 47-year-old woman’s car collided Tuesday afternoon with the rear of a Grand Haven Area school bus on U.S. 31, police said.READ MORE: Rochester School Paying $190K In Dispute With Outspoken Mom
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the woman died from her crash injuries, but the school bus driver was not injured and there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.READ MORE: FDA Details Problems At Michigan Plant Behind Recalled Baby Formula
Police said the school bus driver was slowing down for a traffic backup and the woman motorist didn’t have time to avoid the crash.MORE NEWS: Feds: Dearborn Heights Man Tried To Use Pandemic Loans On Condo
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.