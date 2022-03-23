Michigan Reports 1,558 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of His FatherWayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Shahriss Amir Muhammad, 33, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father, Samuel Logan, 71, also of Detroit.

Witness: Whitmer Kidnap Plot Aimed At Stopping Biden WinA man who pleaded guilty to planning a kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors Wednesday that he and his allies wanted to attack before the 2020 election to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Federal Judge Rules Against City Of Troy For Blocking Opening Of MosqueA federal judge ruled against the city of Troy, finding that the city's zoning practices treat places of worship worst than nonreligious assemblies.

Stellantis, LG To Make EV Batteries In OntarioA joint venture between Stellantis and South Korea's LG Energy Solution plans to build a large electric vehicle battery factory in Windsor, Ontario, employing about 2,500 people just across a river from Detroit.

Dearborn Police Search For Driver Who Struck Woman In Road Rage IncidentThe Dearborn Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to injuring a woman during a road rage incident.