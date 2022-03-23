(CBS DETROIT) – The Redford Township Police Department is searching for an armed suspect after a man was murdered early on Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 1 a.m. in the 24800 block of Five Mile Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been fatally shot.
Police say the victim's vehicle was stolen. It is a gold 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.
According to police, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and they are warning residents not to approach the suspect.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Redford Township Police at 313-387-2571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
