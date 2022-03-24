Number Of Workers In Downtown Detroit Falls Behind, Report SaysDowntown Detroit is seeing a major bounce back in the housing market and visitors but the number of downtown office workers is still low.

$10K Reward Offered For Information On Suspect In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old GirlThe Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected getaway driver in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Pontiac.

Ethan Crumbley To Remain In Oakland County JailA judge on Thursday ruled that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, will remain in the Oakland County Jail.

Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Injured 3 WomenThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left three women critically injured.

House Democrats Call For Committee To Investigate Former Speaker ChatfieldHouse Democrats on Thursday called for the creation of a special bipartisan committee to investigate whether former Speaker Lee Chatfield committed financial improprieties while leading the chamber.

Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of 20-Year-Old Woman In DetroitAuthorities say Marion Johnson mistook the victim's car for someone else's because it was similar in color and make.