(CBS DETROIT) – Absentee ballots for jurisdictions with elections on May 3 are now available at local clerk offices, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced.
Voters on the permanent absent voter list will be sent ballots, but voters who are not can apply to receive a ballot online, by mailing in an application to their clerk, or by visiting their clerk’s office in person.READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Adds 2nd Flint Water Case To Docket
A list of the jurisdictions with elections can be found here.
“Voters in the hundreds of jurisdictions with elections this May have numerous options for how to cast their ballot, including by mail, via secure dropbox, in person at their local clerk, or at their polling location on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I encourage eligible voters to celebrate this opportunity to participate in our democracy by casting their ballot in whatever way works best for them.”READ MORE: Michigan Sen. John Bizon Sentenced To Probation For Touching Nurse
Officials say that while the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats.
The House Districts are:
- 15th in Wayne County
- 36th in Macomb County
- 43rd in Oakland County
- 74th in Kent County
More information about absentee ballot applications and upcoming elections at Michigan.gov/Vote.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Warn Michiganders Of Pet Scams In New Video
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.