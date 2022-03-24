Flint Mother Arrested After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self With Unsecured GunA 24-year-old mother from Flint has been arrested after her 4-year-old child shot themself with an unsecured gun, according to Michigan State Police.

Michigan Supreme Court Adds 2nd Flint Water Case To DocketThe Michigan Supreme Court is getting more involved in Flint water criminal cases after agreeing to hear arguments in May about whether a one-person grand jury violates the state constitution.

Absentee Ballots Now Available For May 3 ElectionsAbsentee ballots for jurisdictions with elections on May 3 are now available at local clerk offices, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced.

Michigan Sen. John Bizon Sentenced To Probation For Touching NurseA Michigan lawmaker was sentenced to a year of probation Wednesday for inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

AG Nessel Warn Michiganders Of Pet Scams In New VideoMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared a new video that focuses on pet scams.

University Of Michigan Agrees To Settle Students' Sex Abuse LawsuitThe University of Michigan has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by students who sought to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct.