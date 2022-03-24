  • WKBD-TV

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions have addressed pressing needs, signing cornerback Mike Hughes and linebacker Chris Board.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Mike Hughes #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after running a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Detroit announced the moves Wednesday, adding depth where it is needed on defense.

Hughes started in five of 17 games last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 45 tackles, one interception, forced four fumbles, and returned a fumble for a score in 2021. Minnesota drafted him No. 30 overall in 2018 and he started 12 games over three seasons with the Vikings. Hughes has three career interceptions in 41 games.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 02: Chris Board #49 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after the Los Angeles Rams miss a field goal in the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Board started in two of 63 games over the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 59 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, forced two fumbles, and was a key contributor on special teams. The former North Dakota State earned a spot in the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

 

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.