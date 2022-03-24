Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Injured 3 WomenThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left three women critically injured.

House Democrats Call For Committee To Investigate Former Speaker ChatfieldHouse Democrats on Thursday called for the creation of a special bipartisan committee to investigate whether former Speaker Lee Chatfield committed financial improprieties while leading the chamber.

Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of 20-Year-Old Woman In DetroitAuthorities say Marion Johnson mistook the victim's car for someone else's because it was similar in color and make.

New Michigan Law Requires Reporters After Nassar ScandalPhysical and occupational therapists and athletic trainers will now be required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Man In Whitmer Kidnap Plot: I Wanted Cops To Kill MeA man who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday that he joined the conspiracy hoping he would be killed in a shootout with police.

Flint Mother Arrested After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self With Unsecured GunA 24-year-old mother from Flint has been arrested after her 4-year-old child shot themself with an unsecured gun, according to Michigan State Police.