(CBS Detroit) — Downtown Detroit is seeing a major bounce back in the housing market and visitors but the number of downtown office workers is still low.
That's according to the annual report from Downtown Detroit Partnership.
In 2019, the median number of workers stood at 70,629 people. However, last year’s number was down 75%, to 17,512 workers.
Despite the lag in workers in offices, the area saw a rise in visitors (non-workers) since 2020. The report states that more than 13 million people visited downtown Detroit, compared to 35 million in 2019. But the number of visitors rose to 22 million in 2021.
The number of people visiting on an average Saturday rose from 52,987 people in 2020 to 85,511 in 2021. DDP says Saturday is the most popular day to visit downtown.
Additionally, DDP says it "recovered substantially" in the housing market in 2021, with the vacancy rate declining from a high of more than 18% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 11% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
