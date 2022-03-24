(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left three women critically injured.
The hit-and-run happened on Sunday, March 13, at about 1:14 p.m., in the area of E. 8 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke.
A suspect driving a dark-colored sedan struck a silver 2011 Buick and then fled the scene.
Police say three adult females were sitting in the backseat were critically injured, and they are still being treated for their injuries.
If anyone recognizes, the vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
