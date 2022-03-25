(CBS Detroit) — A Michigan-based nonprofit health plan is donating $75,000 to help provide coats and personal care items to students in Detroit.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District says 6,000 — or about 12% — of the student population will benefit from the donation from the Health Alliance Plan (HAP).

“We have deep roots in this community and are dedicated to the health, safety and wellness of Detroiters, especially the most vulnerable – our children,” said Margaret Anderson, HAP’s senior vice president and chief sales and marketing officer.

“For some time, HAP has been working to support programs that address homelessness and food insecurity, two issues that have major impact on overall health and well-being. If we can reduce the effects of these social determinants of health, students can focus on their studies, parents can focus on the family, and we can all work together to build stronger communities.”

The DPSCD Foundation will purchase all-weather coats and personal care items that students can “shop” for at the schools.

The district will coordinate shopping events at schools throughout the district to allow parents and families to get the coats and items they need.

“We are so grateful to HAP for this generous donation,” said Pamela Moore, president and CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation.

“This gift will profoundly impact students and families who are being squeezed on so many different levels today. It takes much more than just school supplies to support student learning. HAP’s donation recognizes that addressing the basic needs of students and families helps ensure our students have the best possible educational experience.”

