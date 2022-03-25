  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:I-96, mdot, metro detroit, Michigan Ave., road construction, road work, Woodward

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

 

READ MORE: Guns, Narcotics Seized From Home After Man Injured In Saginaw Shooting

Auburn Rd:

Oakland – WB Auburn, Crooks to Adams, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

 

I-96:

Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Novi Rd, 2 lanes open, DAILY, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Novi, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Mon-Fri 8pm-5am.

Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, DAILY, Mon-Fri 6am-3pm.

Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, NIGHTLY, Mon-Fri 9pm-6am.

Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Fri & Sat 8pm-9am.

Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, DAILY, Sat & Sun 9am-8pm.

Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Sun 8pm-Mon 5am.

 

READ MORE: HAP Donating $75,000 To Detroit Schools For Coats, Personal Care Items

I-275:

Wayne – NB/SB I-275, Ecorse to 5 Mile, intermittent ramp closures, Sat 7am-4pm for pot hole repairs.

Wayne – NB/SB I-275, Ecorse to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Sun 7a-4p for pot hole repairs.

 

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – SB M-1, 14 Mile to Normandy, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 9am-3pm.

 

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – EB M-8, Oakland St to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.

 

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Haggerty to Newburgh, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 7am-early May for bridge work.

 

MORE NEWS: Mackinac Bridge Closed To Traffic Due To Ice Falling

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.