(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
Auburn Rd:
Oakland – WB Auburn, Crooks to Adams, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
I-96:
Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Novi Rd, 2 lanes open, DAILY, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Novi, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Mon-Fri 8pm-5am.
Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, DAILY, Mon-Fri 6am-3pm.
Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, NIGHTLY, Mon-Fri 9pm-6am.
Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Fri & Sat 8pm-9am.
Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, DAILY, Sat & Sun 9am-8pm.
Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, Sun 8pm-Mon 5am.
I-275:
Wayne – NB/SB I-275, Ecorse to 5 Mile, intermittent ramp closures, Sat 7am-4pm for pot hole repairs.
Wayne – NB/SB I-275, Ecorse to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Sun 7a-4p for pot hole repairs.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – SB M-1, 14 Mile to Normandy, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB M-8, Oakland St to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Haggerty to Newburgh, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 7am-early May for bridge work.
