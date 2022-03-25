  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:dangerous driving conditions, ice falling, Mackinac Bridge, mackinac bridge closed, mdot

(CBS DETROIT) – The Mackinac Bridge will stay closed to traffic due to ice falling from cables and towers.

MDOT officials say that while closing the bridge is inconvenient, the falling ice chunks provide dangerous conditions for drivers.

READ MORE: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Wife At Detroit Home

The bridge was closed at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, and remains closed.

There is currently no set time that the bridge will reopen.

READ MORE: Guns, Narcotics Seized From Home After Man Injured In Saginaw Shooting

Here is the latest MDOT update on the bridge closure:

To stay up to date on the bridge closure, visit the MDOT Upper Peninsula Twitter Page and the bridge’s Twitter page.

MORE NEWS: HAP Donating $75,000 To Detroit Schools For Coats, Personal Care Items

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.