By Sara Powers
73-year-old woman, apartment complex, Southfield, Woman Found Dead

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Southfield.

On Friday at about midnight police received reports of a woman not breathing at the Legacy apartment complex located near 9 Mile Road and Greenfield Road.

When police arrived at the scene they found the woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed that they have arrested a 23-year-old man, who gave conflicting information when he made the 911 call.

No further information has been released.

