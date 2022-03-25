(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Southfield.
On Friday at about midnight police received reports of a woman not breathing at the Legacy apartment complex located near 9 Mile Road and Greenfield Road.READ MORE: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Wife At Detroit Home
When police arrived at the scene they found the woman dead from gunshot wounds.
Police confirmed that they have arrested a 23-year-old man, who gave conflicting information when he made the 911 call.READ MORE: Guns, Narcotics Seized From Home After Man Injured In Saginaw Shooting
No further information has been released.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: HAP Donating $75,000 To Detroit Schools For Coats, Personal Care Items